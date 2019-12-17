James Brouillard
James C. Brouillard, 57, of Hampton Falls, NH, formerly a long-time resident of Coventry, Rhode Island, passed away on December 6, 2019.
Jamie was the beloved son of the late Roland H. Brouillard and Alice M. Brouillard. Brother of Christian Brouillard and his wife, Karen, of Hampton Falls, NH. Loving uncle of Noelle, Danielle, Joseph, Cassandra, and Amanda, all of whom he enjoyed spending time with. Jamie was an accomplished athlete, having competed in the International Special Olympics. He enjoyed daily exercise and athletics including walking, weightlifting, tennis, and darts. He was active in the Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He was also an avid fan of professional wrestling, UNH Women’s hockey, golf, and syndicated television. Jamie was employed for many years at the J. Arthur Trudeau Memorial Center workshop before his retirement. He enjoyed the Florida sunshine and wintered there with his mother. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 AM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry, RI. Funeral service to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment at RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jamie’s name may be made to the J. Arthur Memorial Trudeau Center in Warwick, RI. https://www.iannottifh.com
