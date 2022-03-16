Jacquelyn Jones Ginn, age 80, of Diamondhead, MS went to meet her Lord and Savior on March 14, 2022. She is survived by her son, James Robert Ginn, II, her granddaughters Emily Alford Carr (Joseph) and Ashley Alford Bruno (Christopher), and four great-grandchildren James Ashley Carr (11), Scarlett Carr (9), Campbell Bruno (7) and Beau Bruno (4). She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Adelaide Jones, her sisters Joycelyn Jones and Jerilyn Wilson, her husband James Robert Ginn and her daughter Deborah Ginn Alford.
Jackie, as most knew her, was born on October 10, 1941, in New Orleans, LA. Her family spent weekends at their vacation home in Bay Saint Louis, MS, and made it their permanent residence for a year. During this time, Jackie attended Bay High School where she met the love of her life, James Robert Ginn. They were married in 1957 and had two beautiful children, Debbie and Little James. She was strong in her faith and dedicated to spreading the word of God with her husband.
Jackie lived most of her life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, but she was a New Orleanian at heart. Her favorite childhood memory was riding the streetcar with her sister from the Ninth Ward to Canal Street wearing their Sunday best. Jackie’s New Orleans roots shined through with her love of cooking the city’s cuisine, including stuffed artichokes, oyster dressing, and red beans and rice.
She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a devoted wife. Although she had a brief career in real estate, Jackie’s purpose in life was to care for her precious son, James Robert Ginn, II. You almost never saw one without the other. He was right by her side for the last 52 years and she will continue to watch over him from Heaven.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Bay Saint Louis (3rd Street Entrance) at 1:30 p.m. An intimate reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the James and Jackie Ginn Memorial Scholarship at Pearl River Community College. Donations may be sent to PRCC Development Foundation, Box 5389, Poplarville, MS, 39470. Riemann Family Funeral Home, Bay-Waveland, is serving the family. The online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.