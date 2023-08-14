Jackomine “Jackie” Luce Gex, 90, of Pass Christian, MS passed away Thursday, August 10, 2023 in Pass Christian.
Jackie was born in 1933. She grew up on Henderson Point, where her family owned and operated Annie’s restaurant for over 80 years. She attended high school at St. Joseph’s Academy then college at Ole Miss. After college she became a stewardess and flew for American Airlines before returning to Pass Christian to raise a family of her own. She and her family flourished as a fixture of Pass Christian life.
She was Queen of the St. Paul’s carnival association in the 1950’s. Later in life she opened a children’s shop in downtown Pass Christian, ‘Jackie’s”, that was loved by many.
Jackie was a wonderful mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Hartwell Eldridge Gex; son, Hartwell Eldridge Gex II; mother, Catherine Luce; father, Thomas Luce; and Annie Lutz.
She is survived by her daughter, Janet “Niki” Gex Butterworth; sister, Janet Beinvenu; longtime companion, Gearld Rooney; grandchildren, Hartwell & Jessica Gex, Blake & Caroline Butterworth, Zach & Ariel Butterworth, Taylor & Caroline Butterworth; and 8 great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Mass will be at The Chapel of St. Paul in Pass Christian, MS at 4:00 pm Monday, August 14, 2023. She will be entombed at Gulf Coast Memorial Cemetery & Mausoleum in Bay St. Louis, MS at a later date.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is honored to serve the family of Jackomine “Jackie” Luce Gex.
