“By this shall all men know that ye are my disciples, if ye have love one to another.” John 13:35
Ja’Niyah Nikol Jackson was born on July 31, 2002, age 21, to Julius and Janice Jackson.
She showed her identity at an early age as a child with a huge, huge heart, who had unprecedented love for her family, her friends, and whoever she met. She was devoted to those in her life and never met a stranger. A friendly soul that God has truly blessed to bless those around her. She had a beautiful voice and loved to sing. Not only did she love people, but she also loved animals, had a huge heart for life, and just was a good, spirited person that would do anything to help anyone.
On Friday, September 2, 2023, Ja’Niyah Nikol Jackson got her heavenly wings to be with her Lord.
She leaves to cherish her memories are her parents, Janice and Julius Jackson, her loving brother Julian Jackson, and many others.
Funeral Services for Ja’Niyah Nikol Jackson will be held at the Little Providence Baptist Church, 21150 Highway 43, Picayune, MS, 39466, in the Catahoula Community, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. The interment will be at the Catahoula Cemetery. The repast will be in the fellowship hall of the Little Providence Baptist Church following the internment.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home of Picayune, MS.
