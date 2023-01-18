J.D. Earl Hall, Jr. was born in Louisiana on August 8, 1970. He was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, MS. He worked as a mechanic, loved fishing, and was a good family man. He was married to his best friend for 31 years.
Sadly, J.D. Earl went to his heavenly home on Monday, January 16, 2023. He was preceded in death by his father J.D. Earl Hall, Sr., his brother, Paul Anthony Hall, and two uncles, Tommy Hall Sr. and Earl Mack Hall.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories his mother, Geraldine Hall, his wife, Robin Faye Hall, his son, J.D. Earl Hall III, his daughter Amanda Kate Hamann, two nieces, Natasha Nicole Hall, and Cheyenne Cecilia Hall, his sister-in-law, Carmen Cecilia Hall, his grandson, Floyd William Jarrell (Christy), and a host of nieces and nephews.
