Ivan Vega, age 76, of Diamondhead, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home in Diamondhead, MS.
Mr. Vega was a native of Ponce', Puerto Rico and has been a long-time resident of Diamondhead. He graduated from Catholic University in Ponce'. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force, serving in the Vietnam War. He was a Quality Assurance Engineer (GS-12) with Civil Service at N.A.S.A.'s Stennis Space Center and retired with General Dynamics as a Government Quality Assurance Contractor.
From his dedicated time with N.A.S.A., he was awarded the prestigious N.A.S.A. Silver Snoopy Award, the Superior Performance Award and the N.A.S.A. Career Achievement Award.
Mr. Vega was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was very proud of his military service to this country and his career at N.A.S.A. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Mr. Vega was preceded in death by his mother and father, Elvira and Marcos Vega; his daughter, Iris Margaret Vega; and his aunt, Gloria "Mamita" Gonzalez.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Marta Iris Vega; his daughters, Marta Milagras Vega and Yvonne Elvira Wayne; his grandchildren, Krista Dianne Nesbitt, Kierstyn Brooke Bennett, Aubry Yvette Wayne, Kayla Yvonne Talley and Robert Kevin Wayne, Jr.; his great-grandchildren, Landon James Nesbitt, Khloe Iris Nesbitt, Kylie Yvette Nesbitt, Emori G'Airis Bennett, Rashad De'Suane Bennett, Jr. and Luke Jackson Wayne.; his siblings, Marcos Vega, Carlos Vega, Inelda Santiago, Marcos Antonio Vega and Evelyn Gordian; his sons-in-law, Rashad De'Suane Bennett, Sr., Robert Kevin Wayne, Sr., Kyle James Nesbitt and John Groover.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at 5:00 p.m., Friday, June 25th at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Friends are invited to attend the Mass as no formal visitation will be held.
