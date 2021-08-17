On Wednesday, August 11th ,2021 our beloved Isabella Alexandra Resor, age 30, was called home by our Lord surrounded by her family. Isabella was born on August 9th, 1991 to David Anthony Resor and Patricia Mary Sager-Resor in New Orleans, LA. Isabella grew up in Bay Saint Louis, MS where her passion of ballet formed her into a beautiful, graceful young woman. Isabella also filled the role of a loving and nurturing older sister where her younger siblings could always go to for advice.
After graduating from Bay High School, she started college at the University of Southern Mississippi where she obtained a Bachelors of Science in Accounting. She then went on to Arizona State University where she was a graduate assistant and obtained a degree of Master of Accountancy. Isabella then obtained her CPA designation and started her career at Deloitte as an auditor. She then moved onto CEMEX and was recently promoted to Director of Internal Control for the United States.
Isabella loved her family and her little dog, Mr. Baloo. She had a passion for traveling, cooking, reading, and was an avid foodie. Isabella was a problem solver and practical in every aspect of her life. If you needed an honest opinion and didn’t mind having your feelings hurt, Isabella was your go to girl. Isabella took pride in being highly organized in every aspect of her life and would come home and rearrange her parent’s pantry because “it needed to flow better.”
Isabella was living her dreams. The passing of Isabella was truly tragic and our family is devastated. By the grace of God and wonderful family and friends, we will move forward. Our faith will sustain us until we are with Isabella once more. She is preceded in death by her sister, Jennifer Mary Resor, grandmother Lorraine L. Resor, and grandfather August C. Sager. She is survived by her parents David and Patricia Resor, sisters Rebecca and Loretta and her brother Theron. She is also survived by her grandmother Leboria B. Sager and Grandfather James T. Resor.
We would like to thank the outpouring of prayers and support from Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church and our local community. We would also like to thank her co-workers at CEMEX for their continuing support and prayers. Services will be held on Wednesday, August 18th 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay Saint Louis, MS. Visitation will be 10:30am- 12:30pm with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 12:30 pm.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, Bay/Waveland, is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or Animal Aid Unlimited.
