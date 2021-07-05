Irvin Stanislaus Kingston, affectionately called 'Pop', departed this life on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. After his beloved wife of 56 years, Barbara E. Kingston, left this life, he refurbished his childhood home where he was able to enjoy his golden years. His desire was granted, at 91, that his life end in the same room where it began in Bay St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara E. Kingston; daughters Deborah Kingston and Barbara Jean Kingston; and his son, Rock Kingston; parents, Thomas and Agnes Kingston and siblings, Thomas Kingston, Pearl Weinberg, Hazel Meier, Joseph Kingston, Chester Kingston, Alvin Kingston, Bertrand Kingston, Nolan Kingston, and Inez Bouis. He is survived by his children, Laura Green of Kirbyville, TX; Marsha Torres of Ace, TX; Rebecca Kingston of Bay St. Louis, MS; and Lisa Ariola of Wickenburg, AZ; younger sister, Marcella Archique and numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. He dedicated 32 years of his life to serving his country. Having traveled across America, Europe, Vietnam, and Korea, his leadership and courage earned him a long list of honors and medals. A few of note: Bronze Star, Army Commendation, National Defense Service, Armed Forces Reserve, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, two Overseas Service Bars, Good Conduct Medal (3rd Award), Legion of Merit, and more. He ended his military career as Captain and retired honorably. Irvin was well loved and respected in his local community and beyond. All are welcome to join his family to mourn his passing and celebrate his life. Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life for Irvin. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.