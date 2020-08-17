Irma Jane Ulrich, age 78, passed away on August 15, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Edward Santinelli; husband, Jack Ulrich; granddaughter, Janna “Lexee” Ulrich; and daughter-in-law, Jimmie Ruth Ulrich.
She is survived by four children, Jack Ulrich, Diana Ladner (Dale), Wayne Ulrich, Gary Ulrich (Sunny); seven grandchildren, Josh Ulrich, Jillian Ladner, Wayne Ulrich, Jr., Rachelle Blaker, Aaron Ladner, Lindsey Ladner, Shelby Ladner; five great-grandchildren; siblings, Edward “E.J.” Santinelli, Jr. Larry Santinelli and Jeannette Fayard.
She was a devoted mother, a dedicated caregiver and a strong-willed, loving individual. She gave her all and asked for only love in return.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with visitation starting at 12:00 pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.