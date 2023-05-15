IRA C. HATCHETT
2/6/1944 – 5/1/2023
Ira Cleophus Hatchett, 79, formerly of Little Rock, Arkansas transitioned on Monday, May 1, 2023, in Gulfport, Mississippi. Ira is preceded in death by: Mother, Clevesta Walls, Brother, Paul J. Hatchett Jr. and Sister, Ernestine Hatchett Smith. Ira leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Bennietta Williams Hatchett of Bay St Louis, Mississippi, his two sons Barry (Kristen) of Huntsville, Alabama, Anthony (Monica) of Seattle, Washington, his daughter Delores (Dee Dee) of Houston, Texas, and his sister Sandra Green (Richard) of Houston, Texas. Ira also leaves his four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many friends. The Memorial Service will be held on June 3, 2023, from 1:00-2:30pm at Christ Episcopal Church, 912 South Beach Blvd, Bay St Louis, Mississippi.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.