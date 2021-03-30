Ina Jane Deaton Gordon, 83, of Lumberton, MS formerly of Bay St. Louis MS passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021.
She was born to Martha and Lorenzo Deaton on December 28, 1937 in Greenville, MS. She moved to Bay St. Louis to be near her children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great- grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by Cecelia Jo Gordon, Connie R Pugh, David W. Gordon, Sr., grandson, Timothy R. Gordon
Left to love her memory are, Penny J. Allen (John) of Lumberton, MS; David W. Gordon, Jr. of Carrier, MS; and Timothy K. Gordon (Sylvia) of Franklington, LA.
Visitation was Thursday, March 25, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS with a Prayer Service at 1:00 pm. Interment followed at Rotten Bayou Cemetery in Diamondhead, MS.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
