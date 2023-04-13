In Loving Memory of Marcel Anthony Guidry
November 10, 1962 - March 15, 2023
Marcel Anthony Guidry (Moose) entered Heaven's Gates to be with Our Lord and Savior on March 15, 2023. He was born on November 10,1962 in New Orleans, La. When leaving school in the 9th grade he continued working for Frierson Slaughter House for over 16 years. He then worked as a freight truck driver for the next 10 plus years. He then finished out his career being a school bus driver for Hancock County School District.
Marcel loved and had a personal relationship with Jesus Christ! He loved nothing more than spoiling his nieces and nephews and spending time with them and friends telling stories about the good ole days and all the great memories they shared. He also loved to watch wrestling and trucker videos on TV.
Marcel’s best friend was his dog Blackjack, who stayed by his side for many years. We are sad to say that Blackjack went to meet his best friend in Heaven a few hours after Marcel's passing. They are now together again “living their best life” no pain, no suffering.
Marcel lived with his mother Maxie Frierson whom he loved dearly. She took care of his daily needs to the best of her ability everyday.
Marcel is followed in death by his Brother Clinton Graham Smith, Grandpa Paul Guidry and Grandma Annie Guidry.
He is survived by his Mama Maxie Frierson of Kiln, Ms, 1 Brother Jeffery (Jennifer) Frierson of Poplarville, Ms, 5 Sisters Barbara (Rodney) Rester of Kiln, Ms, Janice (O’Neal) Cuevas of Kiln, Ms Katie (Kenneth, Jr) of Pass Christian, Ms, Jennifer (Kory) Lawrence of Kiln, Ms, and
Shelly (Wil) Coleman Saucier, Ms. Along with 14 Nieces and Nephews and 20 great Nieces and Nephews that he loved very much.
Marcel's memories will always be cherished by all his many friends and family.
There are not enough words that we can express to the many people that helped Marcel on a daily basis during his time of need. The family would love to thank Katey Rester for the love, support and care she gave to Marcel through the service of Sharon’s Angels owned by
Ms Toni Thomas and Medicaid waiver with Ms Tasha who made it possible for Marcel to continue to live his life at home comfortably and peacefully.
Marcel’s Celebration of Life will be held at Wolf Creek Baptist Church, 26041 Wolf Creek Rd. Kiln, Ms 39556 on April 29, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.
“Let Me Go”
When I come to the end of the road,
And the sun has set for me,
I want no rites in a gloom filled room
Why cry for a soul set free?
Miss me a little – but not for long.
And not with your head bowed low.
Remember the love that once we shared.
Miss me, but let me go.
For this is a journey we must all take,
And each must go alone.
It’s all part of the master plan,
A step on the road to home.
When you are lonely and sick at heart,
Go to the friends we know,
Laugh at all the things we used to do.
Miss me, but let me go.
Written by Christine Georgina Rossetti
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.