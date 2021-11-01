Howard Douglas Dorris, age 71, passed away Thursday, August 19th, 2021, in Kiln, Mississippi.
Howard was a kind and intelligent man who was friendly to everyone and everything. He had an amazing knack for mechanics, and could fix or build just about anything. He enjoyed having friends over to work in his shop, and he especially loved riding and restoring motorcycles.
Howard loved his wife, Georgia, and their furbabies. He enjoyed the simple life in Kiln, MS, and never cared what anyone thought about him. He was simply, honestly Howard.
Howard retired as an Electrician. He learned the trade from going on service calls with his father, who learned it from his father. Howard passed this knowledge down to his nephew, Joel Dorris. Joel is training his own sons in the trade as well. Howard practically raised Joel, and felt that his nephew was his greatest accomplishment.
Howard was a Vietnam veteran. He joined the Navy and spent most of his days in the ship’s boiler room, rarely seeing daylight. His time there caused the lung issues that ultimately lead to his death. He never complained, though, and stayed positive until the end, proud of the life that he lived. Howard was a dreamer and an inventor, a wonderful provider and an inspiration to many. He will be so missed.
Howard is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Weller Blue, his father, William Bryant Dorris II, and his brother, William Bryant Dorris III. He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Georgia Goodell, his nephews Joel (Jaimee) Dorris and Sunshine Dorris, his great niece Mary Kaytlin Dorris, his great nephews Joel Dorris Jr, Hayden Howard Dorris, Olin Wyatt Dorris, his best friend Trapper, and his dogs Bunny, Caesar, Lola and Sadie.
A remembrance service will be held Saturday, November 20th, at 2pm, at the Legends of the Bayou RV Park, 3292 Washington St, Bay St Louis, MS 39520. We will celebrate Howard’s birthday and his life.
