Hjalmar Edmund Breit IV, 57, of Muscle Shoals, AL died Saturday, August 14, 2021. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 6 p.m. in the chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Hjalmar Edmund Breit III and brother, Conrad Iddo Breit.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle A. Breit; sons, Hjalmar E. Breit V and Aaron A. Breit and wife Bailey; and mother, Sandra Breit; and stepmom, Polly Eagan.
