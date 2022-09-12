Herminia Sagastume Santiago, 82, of Waveland, MS passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022 in Waveland, MS.
Herminia was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister who will be sadly missed by her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie A. Santiago and parents, Bacilio and Amalia Barahona Sagastume.
She is survived by her five children, Saida Velasquez (David), Ruben Trochez (Gladis), Grodvin Trochez (Suyapa Paz), Gustavo Trochez (Erika) and Melyi Gambill (Keevin); fourteen grandchildren, Jonathan Velasquez, Josely Nolasco, Libardo Trochez, Julissa Silva, Miguel Angel Trochez, Gustavo Trochez, Nicholas Trochez, Gabriela Velasquez, Justin Trochez, Evan Morel, Kaleya Davis, Isaiah Gambill, Asia Gambill and Keanah Gambill; eleven great-grandchildren, Donovan Nolasco, Abdiel Velasquez, Yajaira Trochez, Christopher Trochez, Julian Trochez, Angel Trochez, Daniel Trochez, Daniela Trochez, Caleb Velasquez, Faith Silva, Josue Silva and Jonah Trochez and two sisters, Ada Barbara Sagastume Pineda and Reina Sagastume.
Visitation will be held Monday, September 19, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 a.m. with a Funeral Service from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 at The Church of our Lord Jesus in Waveland, MS.
Burial to follow at Biloxi National Cemetery in Biloxi, MS at 12:30 p.m.
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is honored to serve the family and friends of Herminia Sagastume Santiago.
