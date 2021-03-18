Herbert G. Roles, Jr. , 77, was born September 10, 1943, in New Orleans, Louisiana. He departed this life, at his home and in the comfort of Christ and his family, Friday, March 12, 2021.
Mr. Roles was a resident of the Mississippi Coast for more than 60 years. He was a member of Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church in Pass Christian. Mr. Roles attended and graduated from St. Rose High School in Bay St. Louis. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he served during the Vietnam Era. Later, Mr. Roles went on to work at Keesler Air Force Base as a Biological Technician, in the Clinical Research Lab.
In addition to his many stints of employment, Mr. Roles served as a Lieutenant and then Deputy for the Harrison County Sheriff's Department for almost 50 years where he retired. With and extensive professional background in law enforcement, Mr. Roles, for 52 years, headed security detail for the Crew of Bacchus in New Orleans, Louisiana during carnival season. He also, headed security at the Gulfport Dragway. It comes as no surprise, to those who knew him, that Mr. Roles enjoyed working.
Mr. Roles was a very dedicated and devoted family man. Providing for his family was his number one priority. During his free time, he enjoyed watching CNN, wrestling and hanging out in his mancave. Having Mr. Roles as a son, brother, father, grandfather and friend has been such a joy and though we will miss his dearly we comforted in knowing that he has now joined the faithfully departed and is now at peace.
He was preceded in death by his step father, Anthony Johnson.; and a sister-in-law, Grace Charlene Bullock.
Mr. Roles leaves to cherish his life and memories his devoted and loving spouse; Rosemary Roles; his mother, Althea Young Johnson- both of Pass Christian, MS; three sons, Herbert "Tinky" Roles, III, Andrew (Constance) Roles- both of Gulfport, MS, Stephen Roles- Pass Christian, MS; a daughter, Charmaine Daniels- Long Beach, MS; nine grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Debra (Kenneth) Welch and Jacqueline Davis; two brothers-in-law, Blaine (Sandra) Ashley and Wayne (Hannah) Bullock; a very special and devoted niece, Tracy Welch (Patrick) Hill, other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Online registry: WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Visitation: March 22, 2021 @10:00AM Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Pass Christian Funeral Mass: March 22, 2021@11:00 AM Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church Pass Christian
