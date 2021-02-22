Helene Loiacano Johnson (Bay St. Louis, MS.), born July 20, 1968 went to rest in her eternal peace on Thursday, February 18, 2021, at Ochsner Westbank with her family by her side. She will be at rest with her grandparents Doris and Joseph Loiacano Sr, uncle Anthony Loiacano, and brother-in-law Hugh Ambrose. Helene was the mother of Jessica Johnson, daughter of J.E. and Coco Loiacano, sister to Andrea Loiacano Ambrose, brother to Jason Loiacano, and aunt to Elsie Ambrose and Brody Ambrose.
A Bay High School graduate and University of Southern Mississippi alum, she managed the family business (Loiacano’s Health Club) until it closed after Hurricane Katrina. Following in her father’s footsteps, she continued to help others better their lives and bodies, and in 2006 she opened Fit First Gym to continue to promote an active & health-based lifestyle as a Personal Trainer, Life Coach, and Instructor.
As an avid runner -participating in over 40 half-marathons- Helene created Fit First Racing to support the charities she believed in:
•Race for the Fallen Half-Marathon - supporting the families of law enforcement officers who lost their lives;
•Bring it to the /Bay St. Louis Half-Marathon & Triathlon - supporting local first responders;
•and the Bay St. Louis Turkey Trot 5K - supporting the food bank in Hancock County and the Friends of the Animal Shelter.
In fact, her love of animals was second only to her love of fitness. From the time she was a little girl, she rescued any animal that she could. She was an advocate for pet adoption and her dream was to open an animal rescue center. She was also the race director for many other races that supported St. Clare Church, Our Lady of the Gulf, and St. Rose de Lima.
A mom, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend - to say she was loved and will be missed is a gross understatement. Our world has forever shifted with her loss and may her energy and love be with us forever.
Rest In Peace, with our Savior in Heaven, with Jesus and your loved ones that rejoice to be with you once again.
A Mass will be held at St. Rose de Lima Church in Bay St. Louis, MS in late March 2021.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in Hancock County www.friendsoftheanimalshelter.org
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
