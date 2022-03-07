Heidi Hille Ziegeler, 54, passed away on Feb. 21, 2022 in Temple, Texas after a brief illness.
Born to Patricia Chapman Hille and Ben F. Hille, Jr. on Nov. 7, 1967. Heidi grew up in Bay St. Louis where she graduated from Our Lady Academy. A year later, she married her high school sweetheart, John Ziegeler, and left Bay St. Louis to become an Army wife in South Carolina.
After pursuing an education in the travel industry in Kissimmee, Florida, she embarked on her 30 year travel career while living in Virginia, several years in Germany working for a German travel company which gave her valuable experience in international travel.
Back in the U.S., she became an associate in setting up and supervising travel call centers in various countries worldwide. 9/11 necessitated a move from North Dakota to San Antonio where she received her degree from the University of the Incarnate Word and found her niche as a corporate account travel manager, a position she held until her death.
Heidi was preceded in death by her father, Ben Hille, Jr.
She is survived by her husband, John A. Ziegeler and daughter, Nadia Lynn Ziegeler of Gatesville, Texas; and much anticipated granddaughter, Macie, expected March 9. Survivors also include Heidi’s mother, Pat Hille, and sisters, Terry Malcolm and Amy Hille of Bay St. Louis, Sharon Anderson of Horn Lake, MS, Stacie Combs of Gatesville, Texas, Dayle Hille of Azle, Texas, brothers-in-law Jeff Anderson and Chuck Combs, nieces and nephews “J,” Ben and Drew Anderson, Hannah McRaney Sharp, Josh McRaney, Stephanie Malcolm, Eva, Nicholas, and Gabriella Castillion, two great-nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends.
A memorial mass honoring Heidi’s life will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Bay St. Louis, at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 12. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. in the church.
