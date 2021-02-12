Hayward Perkins, age 75, a resident of Kiln, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 in Gulfport.
Mr. Perkins was born to Hildon and Ittia Perkins in 1946. He was a lifelong resident of the Coast and loved rabbit and coon hunting; but his greatest love was for the Lord.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Zelma Perkins; his parents, a brother, and a sister.
Hayward is survived by his children, Connie Perkins, Bobby (Angela) Perkins; his grandchildren, Winstonn, Samantha, Daisy; his brother, ML Perkins; and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, all who he loved very much.
The visitation will be held on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at 11am, at the residence of Frankie Cuevas, 25068 Road 302, Kiln, MS 39556. The funeral service will be on Monday, February 15, 2021 t 1pm, also at the family residence. Burial will follow in Wolf Creek Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook my be signed and condolences and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
