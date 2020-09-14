Harriette was born in Denver, CO to Gerald Eugene and EmmaLou Daggett Miles. She spent most of her life in Colorado, but lived in other various places before settling on the Coast in 2004. She loved gardening and sewing and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Dewayne Gray; her daughter, Robyn Carvin Gavagnie (Bobby); and her grandson, Brody Gavagnie.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian, from 10:00-11:00 am. Services will follow at 11:00 am.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Kiln Delisle Road, is serving the family, and memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.stjude.org .
