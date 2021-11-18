Harriet Anne Lynch Cloyd, 62, passed away Monday, October 25, 2021 after bravely and gracefully accepting the challenges brought on by Leukemia. Harriet spent her last weeks participating in clinical trials at M.D. Anderson to help others learn more about Leukemia treatments, true to her kind and generous nature always caring about the greater need of others. Harriet’s daughters and sisters were able to rotate visiting with her during her treatment, enjoying quality time looking through Southern Living magazine, talking about her grandchildren and watching her beloved Saints each Sunday.
Harriet spent her youth growing up on the beaches of Waveland, Mississippi. She was the fifth of seven daughters born to Harry William Lynch and Louise Chadwick Lynch on December 19, 1958.
Harriet loved Waveland and dreamed of spending her retirement on the beach with her daughters, grandchildren, sisters, and friends. She was always ready and eager to bring her grandchildren to the beach to build sandcastles, fly kites, and catch crabs.
Harriet achieved her dream of becoming a physical therapist obtaining a degree from the University of Mississippi. She and her husband, Preston, later moved to Lafayette, Louisiana where they started their family and began their careers. Harriet began her lifelong career at the Physical Therapy Clinic of Lafayette, where she served patients young and old for over 30 years. Harriet’s colleagues and patients held a special place in her heart.
Harriet loved her daughters, Erin Elizabeth Cloyd Porter and Amanda Leigh Cloyd Saale. From graduations, family vacations, dance recitals to weddings - Harriet had Such joy in her daughter’s happiness and loved celebrating every accomplishment and milestone.
After her children were grown, she moved to the crawfish farms of Breaux Bridge. With small ponds and lakes surrounding her property, she never grew tired of watching the sunset over her own Lake Louise.
Her greatest joy in the last years of her life was being a grandmother. She loved nothing more than taking her grandsons, Charlie and Harry, fishing and riding around her property on a golf cart. She loved every minute with her boys.
Harriet is survived by her husband, Preston; daughters Erin Cloyd Porter and her husband, Jett; Amanda Cloyd Saale and her husband, Daniel; and, grandsons Charlie and Harry Saale. She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Louise Lynch.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Clare Catholic Church in Waveland, Mississippi on November 20, 2021 at 12 p.m. celebrated by Father Cuddy O’Connell and Father Jacob-Matthew Smith. Graveside services will follow at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Honorary pallbearers are Jett Porter, Daniel Saale, Anthony Richardson, Austin Palmer, Brian Boh, and Hank Nichols.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the Be The Match Registry in her name.
