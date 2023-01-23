Harold Saucier, of Diamondhead, passed away January 20, 2023 at the age of 89.
Harold was a 1951 graduate of Gulfport High School and served in the U. S. Navy (Seabees) in 1952-1956. He graduated from Mississippi State University in 1960 and worked as an engineer in nuclear and space programs. He loved fishing and was an avid golfer, having enjoyed being a scorer at the Masters for 27 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Porter and Susie (Johnson) Saucier; his son, Roger Saucier; and sisters, Cleo (Earl) Taylor, Annie Mae (Edward) Robinson and Alma (Nolan) Adams.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Bobbie (Bobinger) Saucier; son, Phillip (Sue) Saucier; granddaughters, Anna (Tyler) and Alyssa; and great grandson, James. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Saucier will be laid to rest at a graveside service with Military Honors at Biloxi National Cemetery at a later date.
An online obituary may be viewed, and guestbook signed at www.riemannfamily.com.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, Kiln Delisle Road is proudly serving the Saucier Family.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.