Harold Guidry

Harold went to his final resting place to be with his wife and son on May 23,2023. He was proceeded in death by Linda, his loving wife of 46 years, his son Harold, 3 daughters Tracy Feigel (James), Melissa Theriot (Troy) and Christi Thibault (Eric), 13 Grandkids, 19 Great Grandkids, Fiancé Cathy Kimberly and Children and Sister Mary Collura.
Deceased's Funeral Arrangements A small Graveside Remembrance will be held at Rotten Bayou Cemetary on Kiln Delisle Road on June 10, 2023 at 11 AM followed by a Celebration of Life at the Harbor Drive Community Center located at 9155 Harbor Drive Bay St Louis, MSFlowers may be sent to 84141 Lola Drive Diamondhead MS
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.