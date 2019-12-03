Harold Eugene Jackson III
Harold Eugene Jackson III, 40, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Cut Off, LA.
Mr. Jackson was a wonderful father, son, brother, uncle, and friend who will be sadly missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents and one uncle.
Survived by his father, Harold Eugene Jackson, Jr of Bay St. Louis, MS; mother, Marie Thornton Jackson of Kiln, MS; two sons, Payton Michael Jackson Bock and Landon Lee Kern both of Gulfport, MS; three brothers, Rudolph Benjimen Jackson, Ryan Joseph Jackson, and Michael Joseph Jackson all of Bay St. Louis, MS; two sisters, Jessica Lynn Jackson of Bay St. Louis, MS; Jenie Sheffield of Diamondhead, MS; ten nieces and two nephews.
Visitation will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm with a Prayer Service to follow at 1:00 pm. Entombment will be at Lakeshore Cemetery in Lakeshore, MS
Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.