Harold Allen Hamrick, 72, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 in New Orleans, LA. Harry was a Veteran of the United States Army. He worked off shore many years and was a co-owner of the Bayou LaCroix Marina "The Cave" for 25 years. He was a wonderful and loving life companion, father, brother and uncle who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Opal and Alton Hamrick; three brothers, Loren Hamrick, Dennis Hamrick and Lester Hamrick and sister, Anita Schaffer. He is survived by his family life companion of 38 years, Rita Necaise; son, Kirk Necaise (Stevee); granddaughter, Taylor Thames; two brothers, Charlie Hamrick and Jimmy Hamrick (Jane) and numerous nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
