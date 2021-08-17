Gwendolyn Mary Sauerwin passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021 in Slidell, LA due to complications from the Covid-Virus. Gwen will be sadly missed by family and friends.
She loved to watch movies, old and new, collect teapots and attend local festivals.
Gwen was preceded in death by her father, Victor A. Carver; mother, Grace Roberts Carver; husband, Jeffrey Yarborough; siblings, June Necaise, Jerry Carver, Bobby Carver, Beverly Carver, Diane Carver and nephew, Benjamin Carver.
She leaves behind, to cherish her memories, her two sons, Eric Yarborough and Gabriel Sauerwin; grandson, Dameon Sauerwin; granddaughter, Chelsea Berauer; brother, Roy Carver; three sisters, Cheryl Yarborough, JoAnn Nalavade (Ravi) and Tammy Carver; numerous nieces and nephews; her extended Walmart family and Nimaway (Cat). Gwen's written requests were that we not dwell in sadness, remember the good and funny times, and know that she loved us all (family and friends).
Her family would like to thank the Covid ICU staff at Slidell Memorial Hospital for their tireless compassion while Gwen was in their care.
Due to the recent Covid risk, the family has decided on a private service at a later date. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements
