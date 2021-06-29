Gregory Thaddeous "Big Greg" Jackson age 56, was born March 1, 1965, in New Orleans, LA., to parents Linda J. Jackson and Marion Word Jr. Gregory accepted Christ at an early age. Gregory finished school at Hancock N. Central. Gregory was self employed as a Car Detailer and Lawn man. Gregory loved family, and grilling for family function and friends.
Gregory is preceded in death by his sister Charmaine R. Jackson and grandparents, Thaddeous and Arletha Jackson.
Gregory T. Jackson departed this life on June 25, 2021. Gregory leaves to cherish his memories, mother Linda J. Jackson of Pearlington, MS; father, Marion Word Jr., of Gulfport, MS; 3 sisters, Glenda M. Jackson of Bay St. Louis, MS; Tijauna C. (Matt) Paige of Slidell, LA; Dawn J. Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS; 1 brother, Kristopher Word of Bay St. Louis, MS; 7 uncles and 6 aunts, a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, relatives, and friends.
Services will be held on Friday July 2, 2021 at First Baptist Missionary Baptist Chruch, 5202 Hancock Street, Pearlington, MS; at 11:00 am., visitation from 9:00 am., until 11:00 am. Burial in the First Baptist Church Cemetery, under the direction of Baylous Funeral Home.
