Gregory E. Crosby, of Diamondhead, Mississippi, passed away on June 9, 2023 at the age of 54. He was born in Fort Ord, California, on December 27, 1968 to his loving parents, the late Rodney E. Crosby and Mary Zettler Crosby. Greg is the beloved father of Zaac Crosby of Newbern, Tennessee and Dallas Crosby of Clinton, Mississippi; proud grandfather of Masen Crosby; and cherished brother of Kevin Crosby (Michelle) of Sterling Heights, Michigan.
Greg graduated from Clinton High School with the Class of 1987 and attended the University of Hawaii, majoring in Computer Science while in the Navy. He was employed as a database administrator with RIVA Solutions and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration at Stennis Space Center. Greg bravely served in the United States Army and Navy, stationed at Pearl Harbor. He enjoyed the outdoors along with cooking and entertaining in his spare time. Greg will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Greg will be laid to rest with Military Honors in Biloxi National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Humane Society of South Mississippi are appreciated. Memories and condolences may be expressed at www.AudubonFuneralHome.com
