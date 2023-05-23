Greg Altese, 49, of Diamondhead, Mississippi passed away from this world too soon on Friday, May 19, 2023.
Greg lived his life to the absolute fullest. He never said “no” to an adventure or a friend. Greg loved the great outdoors, especially the mountains of the American West. He travelled extensively throughout the United States and Latin America. His quick wit, sense of humor, smile and infectious laugh made him many friends from all walks of life. He was an epic storyteller and had a way of bringing a memory back to life. You couldn’t help but feel young and happy when you were around him. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his loyalty, love and courage.
Greg graduated from The University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in Geographic Informational Science. He was employed by Garmin International as a Marine Surveyor. He was a former Geographic Information Systems Analyst at NVision Solutions, Inc. and was a former Boat Captain with Romeo Papa, LLC. Greg was a graduate of Saint Stanislaus High School Class of 1992.
Greg was proceeded in death by his younger sister, Allison Renee Altese and his beloved Golden Retriever, Rosco P Coltrane.
Greg is survived by his wonderful and loving parents, Vincent Robert Altese Sr. and Kay Hutson Altese (Papa V and Mama Kay), and his older brother Vincent Robert Altese, Jr. He is also survived by his sister-in-law Missy Breath Altese, his beloved nephew and niece, Corbin Blake Altese and Addison Renee Altese.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, June 2 at Diamondhead Twin Lakes Pavilion 2:00 to 5:00 4040 Twin Lakes Lane, Diamondhead, MS
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Greg’s memory to Outward Bound Expeditions. What better way to honor Greg’s memory than to give the opportunity for others to enjoy the outdoors as he did! Outward Bound expeditions are transformative life experiences. With a supportive crew, and the outdoors as their teacher, students learn to dig deep to find greater compassion for each other, and to push the limits of what they thought they could do. At Outward Bound, teens and adults embark on a journey measured not just in miles of mountains, rivers, deserts or oceans, but in pivotal personal growth.
Donation Site: https://www.outwardbound.org/donate In Honor of Greg Altese
Outward Bound, Inc.
Honor of Greg Altese
P.O. Box 69316
Baltimore, MD 21264-9316
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.