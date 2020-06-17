Grady Rose, 82, of Slidell, Louisiana, died Tuesday June 9. 2020 in Covington, Louisiana. He was born on Tuesday, October 5, 1937 in Jones County, Mississippi.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be sadly missed by his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Naomi Rose, daughter, Tammy Malone, his brothers Freddie Rose and Jerry “Pete” Rose and his beloved cat Tigger.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gerry Rose, daughter, Lynn Rose Winslow (Richard), son, Mike Rose, daughter, Cynthia Rose (Greg), son, Thomas Rose and daughter, Cheri Rose, 9 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren and his sister, Merle McCraney.
A Memorial Service was held, Saturday June 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Pecan Grove in Ellisville, Mississippi.
