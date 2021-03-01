Gloria Benigno Landry, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 24th, 2021. She is survived by her three children, Lori Brown (Howard), Scott Landry, and Lyle Landry (Diane). Her sister, Anna M. O’Donnell. Her six grandchildren, Spencer Landry, Charlotte, Bonnie, and Ross Brown, and Edward and Luke Landry as well as numerous nieces and nephews will remember Gloria lovingly. Gloria is preceded in death by her loving husband, Edward Louis Landry, five brothers and two sisters. Gloria was a devoted homemaker and patient mother after enjoying a career with the US Army Corps of Engineers in New Orleans. Gloria was a member and past president of the St. Vincent De Paul Society at Annunciation Catholic Church in Kiln, Mississippi, a volunteer at Hancock County Medical Center for many years and a Eucharistic minister and lector serving the Windsor Senior Community. She enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren, spending time in prayer, and golfing. Gloria was a native of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and most recently lived at the Windsor Senior Living Community in Mandeville, Louisiana. She raised her family in Metairie, Louisiana and enjoyed her later years with her husband Eddie in Diamondhead, Mississippi. Gloria’s family would like to thank all who cared for her in her final days at Sunrise Senior Living. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday March 6th 2021 at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, visitation at 9am and Mass at 10am followed by a private internment. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
