Gibson L. “Hoot” Carter
Gibson L. “Hoot” Carter, 78, of Bay St. Louis, died unexpectedly, presumably of a heart attack, on Sunday, July 21, 2019, in Mandeville. Hoot grew up in Hattiesburg and attended Forrest County Agricultural High School. Following high school, he studied at Jones County Junior College. After junior college he attended Mississippi College where he earned degrees in education and guidance counseling and varsity letters in football and track. He moved to Bay St. Louis a few years before Hurricane Camille with his first wife, the late Amanda Blackledge Carter. Hoot worked for most of his career at the Bay-Waveland School District as a teacher and guidance counselor and ran a shrimp boat during the summers. In his retirement, he enjoyed working on old boats, cars and trucks. He is preceded in death by his mother Emma Jean Thames, his wife Amanda Blackledge and his father Yancey Carter. He is survived by his two sons and their wives, Gibson “GJ” (Lynne) and Mark (Annette); three granddaughters, Aeli, Jordan and Anna; and four grandsons, Sam, Thomas, Abe and Sonny. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts be made to a Church or other charity of your choice. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church located on Main Street in Bay St. Louis followed by and a Christian memorial service at 11:30 a.m.
