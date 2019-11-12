Gerry Darvin Collins
Gerry Darvin Collins, 69, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 in Gulfport, MS. Gerry proudly served in the United States Marine Corp. as a Sgt. for the 9thEngr Bn, 1st Mar Div during the Vietnam War. He was a Construction Carpenter and Cabinetry Builder for 46 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family, reading, fishing, shrimping and watching football especially the New Orleans, Saints. He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and brother-in-law who will be sadly missed by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Darvin E. and Ruby Bell Collins. He is survived by his wonderful and loving wife of 48 years, Betty Bordelon Collins; son, Gerry Scott Collins (AnneMarie); daughter, Tracy Lyn Collins Peters (Matthew); four grandchildren, Lea Peters, Elizabeth Peters, Peyton Collins and Phallon Collins; four siblings, Janey Ferguson (Earl), Janet Nowell (Craig), Sheila Asarisi and Barry Collins; sister-in-law, Darlene Bilbo (Teddy) and numerous nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to all the family and friends for all their support and prayers. Visitation will be held Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Edmond Fahey Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home in Bay St. Louis is in charge of the arrangements.
