Gerard Beauregard Gelpi, fondly known as Beau, passed away peacefully at his home on January 1, 2021 from complications of Covid-19. Beau was 59, born on October 10, 1961 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Beau attended Sam Barthe School as a child, and graduated from Jesuit High School in 1980, the University of Virginia in 1984, and Tulane School of Law in 1987. After admission to the Louisiana Bar, Beau worked alongside his father at Gelpi, Sullivan, Carroll, and Laborde practicing admiralty law. Beau was affiliated with the Maritime Law Association of the United States, and the New Orleans Bar Association. For the past 15 years, Beau practiced law at Wagner Bagot & Rayer. Beau was a member of the Bay Waveland Yacht Club, supported the conservation of nature, and most importantly, served as a vocal and highly dedicated fan of the New Orleans Saints. Friends and family members grieve the untimely passing of Beau, and without his assistance, will always be scrambling on game day to research the proper color combinations and jerseys before kickoff. Beau found peace and joy with his recent move to Bay St. Louis, and shared his sunrise and sunset photographs with others while walking his beloved canine companion, Rita. Over the years, Beau greatly enjoyed playing rhythm guitar in the band CL10, and with his brother, Gus, in the BeauGus Brothers duo. He was preceded in death by his parents Yvonne Georges Roth Gelpi and Gerard Trower Gelpi. Beau is survived by his two children, Ford Beauregard Gelpi and Haley Elizabeth Gelpi, who were his most precious gifts in his life. He is also survived by his sister, Suzanne Gelpi Bear (Adam) and nephew, James Adam Bear IV of Charlotte, NC, his brother, Pierre Gustave Gelpi (Susan) and nieces, Olivia Louise Gelpi, Isabelle Marie Gelpi, Marguerite Claire Gelpi, and Julia Yvonne Gelpi, and many loving uncles, aunts, and cousins. The family takes much comfort in knowing Beau is now enjoying heaven playing guitar and singing, fishing off of a pier and catching more than catfish, snowboarding with beautiful light powder on a sunny day, and taking walks on the beach. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life. Donations in Beau’s memory may be made to the Team Gleason Foundation www.teamgleason.org. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements
