Geraldine Smith Spiers
Geraldine Smith Spiers, age 78, born in Leetown and lifelong resident of Anner Necaise, MS went to be with our Heavenly Father Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she was a retired school bus driver for Hancock North Central Elementary School.
She was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church. She loved vegetable and flower gardening with her husband and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her beloved husband, Junior Spiers for 63 years; her children, Sheila Wagner (Will), Charles Rex Spiers (Tabatha), Lonnie Spiers (Donna), Hank Spiers (Dana), and Joey Spiers (Buffy). Proud grandmother of Amanda, Ashleigh, Courtney, Chase, Danielle, Jared, Dalton, Mallory, and Ethan Spiers. Great grandmother of Collin, Dawsen, Nolon, Emma, Luke, and soon to be born, Max; her stepsister, Janice Stockstill; and an abundance of special nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents: Ford Smith and Emma Smith Beal, her siblings, Dorothy Mitchell, Luvenia Stockstill, Lurina Lee, Floyd Smith, Lucenia Neal, Leodis Smith, Wendell Smith, Larry Bannister; and her daughter in law Stacey Spiers.
Funeral services were be held on July 25, 2019, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, visitation was held from 11:00am-1:00pm, with Mass of Christian burial at 1:00pm. After Mass, burial was held at the Spiers Family Cemetery.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.