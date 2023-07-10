Gerald “Nuncy” Favre, 81, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, formerly of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023. He was born on March 18, 1942 in Bay St. Louis to Gerald Sr. and Maude Gonzales Favre. Nuncy retired as an executive with the Boy Scouts of America. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the American Legion in Bay St. Louis. He was of the Catholic faith.
Graveside committal service will be 10:00 am Monday, July 17, 2023 at the pavilion of the Fort Smith National Cemetery. Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home of Fort Smith, Arkansas.
He is survived by his three sons, Dan Favre (Patricia) and Jeff Favre (Kimberly), both of Muldrow, OK and Kevin Favre (Angie) of Wanette, OK. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
To view the online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.