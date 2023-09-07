Gerald “Jerry” Raymond Seuzeneau

Gerald, better known as Jerry by friends and family, was born on May 21, 1942.
Jerry was a lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis. He graduated from Saint Stanislaus and was a long-standing member of Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church.
Jerry earned a BA in Business Administration from USM in 1964. After college, he served four years as a Master Sergeant in the Air National Guard at Keesler Air Force Base. He spent most of his career working in sales and insurance, and continued his loyalty to the U.S. military by becoming a member of the American Legion Post 139.
As an active member of the Bay St. Louis community, Jerry served as the president of Parks and Playgrounds. In that role, he acted as an advocate for youth sports and spent time coaching and refereeing. He was a member of the Gulf Coast Football Officials Association for over twenty years and retired with a white hat. Jerry’s hard work had a great impact on the youth in our community, as he dedicated many years to acting as a positive role model.
In his retirement, Jerry and his beloved wife, Patricia, enjoyed traveling and riding their motorcycle. They were blessed to travel many places together.
Jerry is preceded in death by his parents Sheldon Seuzeneau Sr. and Phyllis Kidd Seuzeneau; daughter, Tammy Rene Seuzeneau; brother, Sheldon Seuzeneau Jr., and his grandson Marshall T. Black.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 52 years Patricia Anne Seuzeneau; his sons, Tad Black and Tommy Seuzeneau; four grand children, Brie Landrum, Reni Black, Abram Black, and Kelsey Seuzeneau, and two sisters, Sandra Compretta Dillard and Fee Genin.
Jerry passed away on September 16th, 2021. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and is greatly missed by all. There will be a graveside christian burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery on Saturday, September 16th, 2023 at 9:00 am.
All family and friends are welcome. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to a local youth sports organization.
