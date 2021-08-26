Georgina Thomassie-Perez passed away Monday in the early morning of August 23, 2021 in Bay St. Louis, MS. After a long battle with cancer. She was born July 20, 1950 in Larose, Louisiana. She was 71 years old when she left us. She has been a resident of Mississippi for over 20 years and was loved by many in her community. She is survived by her daughter Dottie W. Perez-Buras, her son Jimmy B. Perez, as well as several grandchildren Tiffany Lorence, Brittany Buras, Anthony Brian, Shantell Perez, Jamie Brantley, and 9 beautiful and healthy great grandchildren. She will now be resting in heaven with two of her grandchildren, Jessica Marie Buras and Raquel Ann Perez. She is also joining her mother and father, Verges and Elsie Thomassie. She is a powerhouse, a prayer warrior, and a beautiful woman of God. She had a contagious laugh and aged ever so gracefully. She loved being surrounded by her family and her loved ones. She will forever be missed. There will be no funeral services held at this moment.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.