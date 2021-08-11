Georgia Rose Staehle Stevens Williams, a native of Bay St. Louis, MS and a resident of Daphne, AL, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at the age of 93.
Georgia was born in New Orleans, LA on August 17, 1927, to William Staehle Rosalie Ethel Sporl. Georgia attended St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis and then University of Mississippi (Ole Miss). She was formerly a member of St. Clare Church in Waveland, MS and was a longtime member of Bay-Waveland Yacht Club and BWYC Ladies Auxiliary. She was a proud member and maid of Nereids Mardi Gras Organization and was a proud Queen for Triton Mardi Gras Organization. Georgia was a founding member of Newcomers Club in Huntsville. Prior to her passing, Georgia lived at the Blake in Malbis and was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Daphne, CTK Ladies Sodality and Breakfast Club and a member of the Red Hat Society and attended the senior center in Daphne. She enjoyed her canvas sewing and loved to play cards, Bridge, Canasta, Poker and Rummy. She was an avid Ole Miss Rebel Fan and New Orleans Saints Fan. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Georgia is preceded in death by her parents, William A. Staehle and Rosalie Ethel Sporl; husband, Forrest M. Stevens; husband, Harry Philip Williams, Jr.; daughter Kathy Stevens; son, Wade Staehle Stevens. sisters, Mary Autenreith, Wilhelmina “Billie” Tudury; and brothers, William A. “Buddy” Staehle, Jr. and Louis J. Staehle.
She is survived by her children, Suzanne (Tony) King of Gulfport, MS, Forrest (Kay) Stevens of Pass Christian, MS, Lisa (Jeff) Boos of Daphne, AL and Susan Stevens of Waveland, MS; grandchildren, Tony King, Eric (Amy) Stevens, Laura Stevens, Philip (Whitney) Stevens, Sara (Colby) Murray, Matt (Carley) Boos, Danielle (Marty) Hays, Chris (Brittany) Boos, and Andrew (Suzanne) Boos; great-grandchildren, Aspen King, Quinn Stevens, Keagan Murray, Dylan Murray, Blakeley Boos, Gaines Boos, James Hays, Mary Collins Hays, Henley Boos, Lainey Boos and Grace Boos; and brother, Charles (Vicky) Staehle; stepchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A memorial mass will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 711 College Avenue, Daphne, AL at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place on Monday, August 16, 2021, at 11:00 AM at the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spanish Fort, AL.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html
Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at www.hughesfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.