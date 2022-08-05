Funeral Services for George Jervis Moran, age 86, of Kiln, MS, who passed away Wednesday, August 3, 2022, will be held Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home Chapel.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 13, 2022 from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm at McDonald Funeral Home.
Burial will be in George Moran Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Kiln, MS he was a Lineman for Coast Electric Power Association. Pappy was well-liked by all and was considered a pillar of the community. He was loved by his family, friends, and strangers. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Oswald Lugis Moran Sr. and Mabel Louise Moran; his sister, Elsie Mae Hoffman; his infant brother, Oliver Moran.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Annie Elizabeth Bennett Moran; daughter, Sandra (Randy) Nutter; grandchildren, Shaun Nutter, Matthew (Ambuyre) Nutter, and Anthony Nutter; brothers, Oswald "Sonny" Moran Jr., Edgar "Pete" Moran, Donald Moran, Eddie Moran, and Clyde Moran; sister, Shirley Oliver, numerous nieces and nephews.
Obituary, Register Book, and Driving Directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.