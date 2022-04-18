George J. Saucier passed away Sunday April 3, 2022 at home after a difficult battle with pancreatic cancer. George was born in Avoyelles Parish and raised by his parents, the late Gerard and Carole Sue Saucier, with his brother, the late Mike Saucier of Pierre Part and his sister, Eileen Langan, now of Clermont, Fl.
George and his high school sweetheart, life-long partner and great love, JoAnn McDowell Saucier, and their sons, Mack and Kyle, followed his career in hospital administration to Plano, Tx, Louisville, Ky and then settled in New Orleans, making lifelong friends in each city.
In New Orleans, George was an executive at Touro Infirmary, and the CEO of St. Charles General Hospital and then of Lindy Boggs Hospital, which he marshaled through the rising floodwaters of Hurricane Katrina and the nightmarish days that followed.
For the last 22 years, he also held the affectionate title of “Pop” for his five favorite young people: grandchildren Gabrielle (currently of Evansville, In), Jack, Emilie, Luke and Ella Grace and his daughters-in-law, Rochelle Rebowe Saucier and Erin Bruce Saucier.
After his “retirement,” George and JoAnn developed a series of art and antique shops, namely, Agora Galleries and The Shops at 2011 on New Orleans’ Magazine Street. After relocating to Bay St. Louis, MS, they opened another gallery, the Shops at Century Hall in Bay St. Louis, MS, where George also developed a third career in real estate.
George proudly served as a member of the Hancock County Historical Society and as a Duke in the Knights of Babylon for many happy carnival seasons.
Never one to sit still, George was an avid traveler who ran his first marathon at age 55, an enthusiastic adventurer who was always the first to sign up to parasail, white water raft or scuba dive, and had a passion for fine arts, photography, antique restoration and collection. He was a talented photographer and gardener and a dedicated parishioner of St. Stephen’s, St. Henry’s and the Tulane Catholic Center in New Orleans and of St. Augustine Seminary Church in Bay St. Louis. A life-long dog lover, he adored his pups Reggie, Petey and Winkie and his granddogs, Ruby and Bean.
He spent the last year as a patient in the capable and kind hands of the medical staffs of the University Medical Center, Ochsner and Notre Dame hospice, all of whom he and JoAnn were blessed by.
Above all, George was a kind and gentle man with a giant smile for all those lucky enough to meet him. He never lost his Avoyelles Parish lilt or his wonder for the world. He recognized beauty all around and shared it with unceasing generosity. George made every day a little brighter and more beautiful.
He is already so missed.
“That best portion of a good man’s life, his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.” - William Wordsworth
A memorial service will be held in Bay St. Louis next month.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.