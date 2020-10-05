George Harrison Dangleman, Jr. LCDR (RET)

George was born in 1923 in Narragansett, Rhode Island. He attended school in Providence and spent memorable summers in Point Judith.
In 1942, George joined the Navy in Boston, Massachusetts to become a fighter pilot at age 19. He was one of the first three to graduate in 18 months and was commissioned as a United States Naval Aviator, initially stationed in Pensacola Naval Air Station. George served as a fighter pilot during WWII, the Korean War and Cuban Missile Crisis. In his words, he got paid to play while flying Corsairs as well as the Grumman Wildcat, Hellcat, Bearcat and Hornet. He flew off the aircraft carriers USS Lexington, USS Midway, USS Boxer and Tarawa. He and his air group received a Presidential Unit Citation for Extraordinary Heroism in Action against Enemy Japanese Forces in 1943. He also flew surveillance missions, taking pictures of ships with missile containers being returned to Russia.
He retired from the Navy as a Lieutenant Commander in 1983. His adventures continued in retirement with countless stories of sailing the seas on the Pretty Woman with nephew, John and crewmates. He was also a former member of the Quiet Birds, and the Experimental Aircraft Association, and Bay-Wave Yacht Club.
Most recently, he was honored with the American Patriot Award #11 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy, Beauvoir Chapter 621, on June 20, 2020. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Bay St. Louis, where he was a trustee, head usher and greeter until his retirement at age 90.
Many would say one of his greatest achievements was raising family who love him dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Stephenson Dangleman as well as daughters and sons, Debra Harris, MS; Patricia Lea (Robert) Potts, NY; Kimberly Daly, NH; Dana (Timmy) Walraven, TX; Doris (Nick) Brady, FL; Frances (TN), Gary (Thomasine) Dangleman, FL; Lee (Barbara) Dangleman, FL; James (Laurie) Dangleman, SC; Stephen Dangleman, FL; as well as a host of loving grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, George Harrison Dangleman, Sr. and Frances Cleveland Young Dangleman; Sisters Marion Perrault and Laura Young, and daughter, Luanne Dangleman.
Officiating the service at George County Funeral Home was Chris Klingenfus, minister of Main Street United Methodist Church, Bay St. Louis. George County Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
