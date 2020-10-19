George Charles Michael Herrmann passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the age of 85. Beloved husband of the late Gaynell Copping Herrmann. Father of Lori Moore (John), Johanna “Jodi” Sahuque (William), George “Chippy” Herrmann (Nancy), Charles “Chuck” Herrmann (Michelle), and Amy Seay (Philip). Grandfather of Garrett (Brooke), Cassidy, Madison, John David, Jacob, Hannah, Jameson Dell, and Shay. Godfather of Don Herrmann and the late Ricky Schmit. Son of the late George M. Herrmann and Johanna Sanchez Herrmann. Brother of Donald, Carol and the late Shirley, Gloria, Georgianna, and Claire.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Greenwood Funeral Home, 5200 Canal Blvd, New Orleans, on Friday, October 23, 2020, starting at 10:00 AM, followed by a Graveside Service at 11:00 AM in Greenwood Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 regulations, please follow the current restrictions and everyone attending is required to wear a mask and adhere to social distancing. The family invites you to share your thoughts, fond memories, and condolences online, at www.greenwoodfh.com
