George Allen Cantrell, 85, of Bay St. Louis, MS passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022 in Diamondhead, MS.
George was a 22 year Veteran of the United States Air Force. He lived and traveled to many countries during his Military Career. After his first retirement he went on to a second career and captained vessels for the Gulf Coast Research Lab. He enjoyed traveling the world and its waterways with fishing and hunting taking a close second to his love for travel.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sonya S. Cantrell; son, Michael Scott Cantrell and grandson, Timothy Cantrell.
He is survived by his son, Stephen A. Cantrell (Debbie); daughter, Sessie Manieri (Joey); sister, Nancy Romerdahl; grandson, Michael Cantrell; great-granddaughter, Aubrey Cantrell and two granddaughters, Daphne Nickels and Farrah Wicks.
In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to Hancock County Food Pantry: 9972 MS-603 Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
A Graveside Service was held Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 12:00 noon at D'Iberville Memorial Park in D'Iberville, MS. Edmond Fahey Funeral Home was honored to serve the family and friends of George Allen Cantrell.
