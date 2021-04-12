Gayle Blank (Granny/G-ma) was born March 19, 1947 with the atonement of the St. Joseph Sacrament. She gained her heavenly angel wings on March 20, 2021. She was loved by everybody that she ever met and everybody that every met her. She was an amazing lady with a heart of gold. A resident of Bay St. Louis for 43 years retired from Bay/Wavelad school district after 25 years also; Boy Scouts of America 7 + years Duhons Hardware 4+ years. She was a member of Waveland United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included crafting, cooking, loved spending time with her great grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Charles and Eunice Lindsey, Dudley Bosarge, Dennis and Rochell Bosarge (Mary Hoyt) of Denham Springs, Tina Brown of Bay St. Louis; Grandchildren, Christina and Brandon Babin, Charles and Angela Lindsey, Crystal and Sam Spiker, Hope Bennett (Trevor Perniciaro), Dennis Bosarge Jr. (Breanna) Eric Sacks and family; Great-Grandchildren, Hailey, Caige, Basyn Babin baby, Hayden Lindsey, Braxton Bennett, Mallorie, Madison, Elijah, Ethan Spiker Raidyn Bennett, Ellayah Bosarge; Her sister, Adele Bennett. She was adored by many nieces and nephews, adopted children and grandchildren. She is proceeded in death by her parents, Dudley and Mable Blank; Brothers, Randy and Danny Blank; Husbands Charles Lindsey and Dennis L. Bosarge; Daughter-in-law Yvonne Bosarge and many others.
Her favorite poem was Footprints in the Sand
"One night I dreamed a dream.
As I was walking along the beach with my Lord.
Across the dark sky flashed scenes from my life.
For each scene, I noticed two sets of footprints in the sand,
One belonging to me and one to my Lord.
After the last scene of my life flashed before me,
I looked back at the footprints in the sand.
I noticed that at many times along the path of my life,
especially at the very lowest and saddest times,
there was only one set of footprints.
This really troubled me, so I asked the Lord about it.
"Lord, you said once I decided to follow you,
You'd walk with me all the way.
But I noticed that during the saddest and most troublesome times of my life,
there was only one set of footprints.
I don't understand why, when I needed You the most, You would leave me."
He whispered, "My precious child, I love you and will never leave you
Never, ever, during your trials and testings.
When you saw only one set of footprints,
It was then that I carried you."
A memorial service will be held April 17, 2021 at Waveland United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 1 pm to 2 pm followed by the service at 2pm. In lieu of flowers the family has ask that donation be given to the Waveland United Methodist Church. Trinity Funeral Services is honored to assisted the Blank family during this difficult time and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers.”
