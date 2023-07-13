Gaydell Cue Beyer, age 87, of Bay St. Louis, passed away on July 12, 2023, in New Orleans, LA.
Gaydell was born on November 9, 1935, to Jessie Favre and Emile “Dick” Cue. She was raised in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. She also attended Mississippi State College for Women. She met the love of her life, Curt Beyer, at the Newman Club (a Catholic student organization) while both were attending college and later married on June 17, 1961. Curt’s job took them to many places over the years, including Louisiana, Florida, Jamaica, New Jersey, Texas, and Montana. When Curt retired, they moved back to Bay St. Louis. Throughout their many moves, Gaydell stayed busy perfecting her “career”, that of being a supportive wife, unmatched homemaker, and a wonderful mother. Gaydell and Curt made many life-long friends in all the places they lived. They were always ready and willing to host family and friends, and you could be assured you would never leave hungry. Gaydell was a wonderful cook but couldn’t tell you how to make her best dishes because she never used a recipe. Her most requested dishes were cream cheese pound cake and chicken gumbo.
Gaydell’s children were shocked by the changes that overcame Gay when she became a grandmother. Suddenly, ice cream and cake for breakfast became a perfectly acceptable and logical option. When she wasn’t in the kitchen, Gaydell could be found working in her flower beds. Her thumb was so green, we were all certain she could grow a beautiful plant from dead sticks found in the yard. Over the years, Gaydell enjoyed participating as a member of multiple bridge clubs, the Sierra Club, the Women’s Rotary Club, Diamondhead PEO, the Garden Club, OLG Rabboni Ministry, and a Girl Scout Leader.
She will be greatly missed by her husband of 62 years, Curt Beyer; her children, Desiree Krutilek (Mitch), Curt Beyer (Allison), and Derek Beyer (Melanie); her grandchildren, Madeleine Russell (Malcolm), Mallory Krutilek, Luke Beyer, Andrea Beyer, Ashley Shine (Matt), and Brooke Beyer, and her cousin who was like a daughter, Kellie Anderson.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 14, 2023, from 10 - 11 am at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church. 228 S Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 am in the church. Interment will be in Favre Family Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, 228 S Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis, MS 39520.
The Riemann Family Funeral Home, 141 Hwy 90, Waveland, is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
