Gay Carol Manning
The Lord is my Shepherd; I shall not want. Psalms 23:1
Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Westonia Cemetery, MS-607, Pearlington, MS. Rev. Altoral Terrell will officiate at the service. Due to COVID-19 mask and social distancing will be observed.
Gay Carol Manning was born to the late Wilhem (W.J.) James Terrell and Myrtle Ruth Giles Terrell on August 23, 1944 in Pearlington, MS.
On the morning of Friday, January 29, 2021 Carol was carried to heaven on the wings of an angel at the age of 76 years old.
Carol was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Myrtle Terrell; two brothers, James Jr. and Alvin Terrell; two sisters, Margaret Millsap and Iris Cleo Hughes.
She leaves to cherish her memories a loving and devoted husband, Shirley Manning, Sr., one daughter, Stephanie Ducre; four stepchildren, Sherry Saunders, Gwendolyn Shields, Ray Manning and Shirley Manning, Jr.; two sisters, Susan Blanks Paige and Ada Palode; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Entrusted to Brown’s Funeral Home
