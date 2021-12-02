Gary R. Ladner, age 71, a lifelong resident of Hancock County, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Lander; parents, Rudolph and Helen Ladner.
Gary is survived by his son, Jeffrey Ladner; brother, Griffin Ladner; sisters, Elaine Waltman, Norma Glock; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and of course, his dog, “Busta”.
He was retired from Hancock County School District; he enjoyed going out dancing.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, December 9, 2021, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in White Cypress, at 12:00pm, with the visitation for family and friends beginning at 10:00am. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
Riemann Family Funeral Home, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd., Pass Christian is serving the family. An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
