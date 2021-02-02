Funeral service will be held Sat. Feb. 6, 2021 at 10:30 am., in Church of the Living God Resurrection, 1011 Maple Street, Waveland, MS., for Gary Louis Hawkins Sr., age 78 of Waveland, MS., who died Jan. 31, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Joel Wallace will officiate at the service. Burial will be in the Waveland Cemetery. A native of Waveland, MS. He was the oldest of 12 children. In 1960 he graduated from Valene C. Jones High School. He retired from CSX Transportation. Gary was a member of The Church of the Living God of Resurrection, he was a Deacon, and a Mason. He love to fish and hunt, a great domino player. Survivors included; 5 sons, Gary Hawkins Jr., and Douglas Hawkins Sr., both of Waveland, MS., Richard Hawkins of CA., Rev., Gary Hall of Catahulo, MS., and Patrick Hall of Pearl, MS., 23 grandchildren, 11 great grand children, 2 brothers Leroy Hawkins Sr., and Rev., Leo Hawkins, both of Waveland, MS., 4 sisters Norita Henry and Terry Johnson, both of Waveland, MS., Carnell Cooper, of Gilbert, AZ., Zenobia Wright, of New Orleans, LA., a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his wife; Dinah Hawkins, parents; James and Rachel Hawkins, siblings: Charles, Lionel and, Burlin Hawkins, Carol Bolling and Cleo Willis. Baylous Funeral Home in charge of the arrangement.
