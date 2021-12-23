Garry Randolph “Randy” Lemoine, age 64 of Bay St. Louis, entered eternal rest after a brief illness, on Friday afternoon, December l7, 2021 at St. Tammany Parish Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 21, 1957 to Gerard R. Lemoine and Emma “Eunice” Freeman Lemoine.
He is survived by his beloved wife Tina Chabert Lemoine of 38 years. He was the loving father to Chloe Lemoine Hall (Christopher) and Olivia Lemoine Sampey (Dustin). He was the proudest Papa of Nash, Vivian & Cruz. Randy was the sibling of Becky Souhlas and uncle to many nieces, nephews and their families. He was “RanDad” to Bella Rose.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Gerard and Eunice Lemoine.
A native of New Orleans, longtime resident of St. Bernard Parish, Randy and Tina moved to St. Tammany after Hurricane Katrina. For the last three years Randy was the proudest resident of Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. In 1975, he graduated from Chalmette High School. After graduation he studied electrical trade at Delgado Community College, but most of his knowledge was taught to him by his dad, where they owned and operated Lemoine Electric for 45+ years. He was well known and respected as a highly skilled and knowledgeable contractor. The last 3 years he was with Bernhardt Mechanical in Long Beach, Mississippi.
Randy was a kind and most of all a caring person. He was talented in woodworking. He was proud to make each of his daughters’ treasured cake stands for their wedding day. He enjoyed taking his girls to New York City, which became a favorite spot for shopping, Italian food and Yankee games. He loved an adventure, whether it was redoing a vintage TR6, having 20 acres and horses or, his favorite, riding around “The Bay” in his golf cart. However, his true passion was spending time with his loving family. Above all Randy knew Jesus as his Lord and Savior. Randy was unique, loved and will be deeply and dearly missed by all who knew him.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, Louisiana 70433 on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 11:00 AM with visitation from 9:00 AM until service time. Interment will take place privately at a later time.
E.J. Fielding Funeral Home locally owned and operated, (985) 892-9222 has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
The family invites you to share thoughts, fondest memories, and condolences online at E. J. Fielding Funeral Home Guest Book at www.ejfieldingfh.com.
